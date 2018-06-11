Canadian marijuana firms warned to play by the rules after legalization
Global leaders in the marijuana industry are gathering in New Brunswick today to discuss how to market cannabis in a competitive legal marketplace. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 7:19AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 11, 2018 11:29AM EDT
THE CANADIAN PRESS
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The former chair of the federal cannabis taskforce is warning the industry to play by the rules when recreational marijuana is legalized.
Anne McLellan says too often government has seen big tobacco and big pharma push up against the rules and test them in court.
The former federal justice minister says the cannabis industry has the opportunity to play within the rules -- and perhaps get some concessions in the future.
But McLellan told the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, N.B., that firms could face pushback from government and communities if they don't.
The Senate has approved the Trudeau government's recreational cannabis bill -- but with nearly four dozen amendments that the government may not entirely accept.
Bill C-45 passed in the upper house last week by a vote of 56-to-30 with one abstention, over the objections of Conservative senators.
The bill must now go back to the House of Commons, where the government will decide whether to approve, reject or modify the changes before returning it to the Senate for another vote.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Toronto stocks trade higher, loonie moves lower after Trump trade tirade
- Vale gives green light to Voisey's Bay mine expansion in N.L.
- Sunday was Tax Freedom Day for Canadians: think-tank
- Trump attacks put fresh focus on Canada's supply-managed dairy system
- Paris bistros and terraces feel endangered, seek UN status