MIRAMICHI, N.B. -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has touched down on the East Coast, trying to shore up support for his party after losing seats in the last election two years ago.

The Liberals swept the seats in Atlantic Canada on their way to a majority government in 2015, only to see a rollback in results in 2019.

Trudeau is also scheduled to campaign today in Charlottetown where the Liberals are hoping to keep their electoral stranglehold on the province of Prince Edward Island.

The Conservatives are equally eyeing seats in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador, targeting one east coast Liberal minister with an attack on Sunday.

In it, the Conservatives questioned thousands in spending for furniture and renovations for the office of Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan.

The Liberals say the work included the deputy minister's office and those of associated staff on the floor and were started during the 2019 federal election before Jordan became minister.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2021.