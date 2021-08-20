TORONTO -- We're in our eighth federal election since 2000. The past seven have resulted in four Liberal and three Conservative governments.

Scroll through this map interactive, which tracks the outcome for each of the elections, giving you a breakdown of the number of seats each party won, who was elected prime minister, and the outcome of the popular vote for each election.

The map also shows how the electoral landscape changed throughout the writ periods, showing which party won each of the federal ridings for each election.

Map interactive by Esri Canada

View full screen version of map