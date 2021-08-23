TORONTO -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is defending a video posted to Twitter by Liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland that was flagged by the social network as "manipulated media."

The video in question was taken from an online Q&A session with Erin O'Toole while he was still running for the Conservative Party leadership back in July 2020. He is asked if he would consider "the provision of private-for-profit and non-profit healthcare options inside of universal coverage."

In the video, O'Toole answers that he supports finding "public-private synergies." But the video is heavily cut and spliced and doesn’t include his statement about wanting to ensure universal access to healthcare "remains paramount."

."Last year, as COVID-19 raged, Erin O'Toole was asked if he would bring private, 'for-profit' healthcare to Canada. He responded unequivocally: yes," Freeland tweeted.

Freeland also posted a link to the full video in a subsequent tweet in the thread. Trudeau defended the video on Monday morning at a campaign stop in Halifax and encouraged Canadians to watch the full video.

"What's really important here is that in the middle of a pandemic, Erin O'Toole came out unequivocally in support of private health care, in terms of for-profit healthcare," he told reporters. "We posted the entire interview on it, on we posted the entire interview in its entirety, and I encourage all Canadians to take a look to see what Erin O'Toole has to say about what he sees on the future of healthcare."

According to Twitter's rules on synthetic or manipulate media, content may receive a "manipulated media" label if it has been "deceptively altered" or "shared in a deceptive matter." This includes videos that have been spliced to change its meaning.

The Tories are asking Elections Canada to investigate the tweet as a violation of the Canada Elections Act, saying the Liberals have intentionally altered the original video to make it materially misrepresent the position of the Conservative party.

​With files from The Canadian Press