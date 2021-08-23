TORONTO --
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is defending a video posted to Twitter by Liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland that was flagged by the social network as "manipulated media."
The video in question was taken from an online Q&A session with Erin O'Toole while he was still running for the Conservative Party leadership back in July 2020. He is asked if he would consider "the provision of private-for-profit and non-profit healthcare options inside of universal coverage."
In the video, O'Toole answers that he supports finding "public-private synergies." But the video is heavily cut and spliced and doesn’t include his statement about wanting to ensure universal access to healthcare "remains paramount."
."Last year, as COVID-19 raged, Erin O'Toole was asked if he would bring private, 'for-profit' healthcare to Canada. He responded unequivocally: yes," Freeland tweeted.
Freeland also posted a link to the full video in a subsequent tweet in the thread. Trudeau defended the video on Monday morning at a campaign stop in Halifax and encouraged Canadians to watch the full video.
"What's really important here is that in the middle of a pandemic, Erin O'Toole came out unequivocally in support of private health care, in terms of for-profit healthcare," he told reporters. "We posted the entire interview on it, on we posted the entire interview in its entirety, and I encourage all Canadians to take a look to see what Erin O'Toole has to say about what he sees on the future of healthcare."
According to Twitter's rules on synthetic or manipulate media, content may receive a "manipulated media" label if it has been "deceptively altered" or "shared in a deceptive matter." This includes videos that have been spliced to change its meaning.
The Tories are asking Elections Canada to investigate the tweet as a violation of the Canada Elections Act, saying the Liberals have intentionally altered the original video to make it materially misrepresent the position of the Conservative party.
With files from The Canadian Press