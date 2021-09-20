TORONTO -- After 36 days of parties campaigning for their votes, Canadians have spent the day making their voices heard, heading to the polls across 338 ridings to elect their next member of Parliament and help determine who will form the next federal government.

However, with long lines reported at polling stations across the country, CTVNews.ca would like to hear from Canadians who chose to leave without casting their ballot.

Why did you choose to leave the polling station and forgo your vote? Did the early result call impact your decision? Do you wish you would have requested a mail-in ballot or voted in advance polls?

Email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about your situation.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.