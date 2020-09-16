OTTAWA -- Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal allegedly received $6 million in funds that he did not disclose to the ethics commissioner while he served as a member of Parliament, according to new court documents obtained by CTV News.

He is also alleged to have defrauded "an individual employed at his parliamentary constituency office of a sum of money exceeding $5,000 in value" the documents say.

The RCMP announced last week that it had charged Grewal with four counts of breach of trust and one count of fraud over $5,000.

The firm representing Grewal, Stockwoods LLP, sent a statement to CTV News when the charges first emerged, denying the allegations.

"Mr. Grewal adamantly denies these allegations – as he has done steadfastly since 2018. He looks forward to having his day in court and clearing his name," said Nader Hasan, a lawyer with Stockwoods, in the statement.

When the RCMP first announced the charges last week, they said the charges are the conclusion of an "extensive criminal investigation" that began in September 2017 after the RCMP was alerted to "suspicious transactions" involving Grewal during the time he served as a member of Parliament.

"It is alleged that Mr. Grewal failed to report his receipt of millions in personal loans to the Ethics Commissioner, in circumstances that constitute a criminal breach of trust," the RCMP said in a news release.

Grewal announced his resignation in November 2018, attributing the decision to "personal and medical reasons." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time that Grewal was facing "serious personal challenges," and that while it may have been a tough decision, it was the right one.

"I hope he receives the support he needs," Trudeau said in a statement at the time.

The prime minister’s office later said the MP was resigning to seek treatment for a gambling addiction, which it said led him to rack up "significant personal debts."

Grewal did not run for re-election in 2019. The charges against him have not been tested in court.