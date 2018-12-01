

The Canadian Press





BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he learned of a former Liberal MP's gambling problem just over a week ago, but his office had no information that an RCMP investigation was connected to the issue.

Trudeau says his office was aware the Mounties had been examining Raj Grewal's connection to the prime minister's trip to India this year.

He said the PMO was also aware of an ethics investigation into Grewal that began in May, after two opposition MPs expressed concerns that Grewal might have been in a conflict of interest related to the India trip.

Grewal had invited a construction executive -- who was paying him for legal services -- to official events with Trudeau during the trip.

Grewal took to Facebook on Friday night to say he has repaid his sizable gambling debts and is now reconsidering his hasty decision to quit politics.

Trudeau says the RCMP conducts independent investigations.