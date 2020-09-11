OTTAWA -- The RCMP has charged former Liberal MP Raj Grewal with four counts of breach of trust and one count of fraud over $5,000.

The RCMP said the charges are the conclusion of an "extensive criminal investigation" that began in September 2017 after the RCMP was alerted to “suspicious transactions” involving Grewal, during the time he served as a member of Parliament.

"It is alleged that Mr. Grewal failed to report his receipt of millions in personal loans to the Ethics Commissioner, in circumstances that constitute a criminal breach of trust," the RCMP said in a news release.

"It is further alleged that Mr. Grewal solicited loans for his own personal benefit in connection with the use of his public office, and that he administered his government-funded constituency office budget for his own personal benefit, under circumstances which constituted a criminal fraud or breach of trust."

Grewal announced his resignation in November 2018, attributing the decision to "personal and medical reasons." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time that Grewal was facing "serious personal challenges," and that while it may have been a tough decision, it was the right one.

"I hope he receives the support he needs," Trudeau said in a statement at the time.

The prime minister’s office later said the MP was resigning to seek treatment for a gambling addiction, which it said led him to rack up "significant personal debts."

Grewal did not run for re-election in 2019. The charges against him have not been tested in court.