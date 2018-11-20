OTTAWA –Diplomats and foreign nationals working at Canadian missions abroad are vulnerable to attack due to the federal government’s failure to ensure all the necessary physical security measures are in place, according to a newly-released audit.

Global Affairs Canada was studied as part of the fall 2018 reports from the Auditor General of Canada, to determine whether the department was meeting the physical security requirements needed to protect staff at missions abroad. This included reviewing the safety measures in place at six missions in medium- and high-security threat environments.

Overall, Auditor General Michael Ferguson’s office found that the department that is responsible for Canada’s embassies and consular services worldwide “had not taken all measures needed to keep pace with evolving security threats.”

What the audit found was that most key projects to upgrade security were at least three years behind schedule, and a lack of fulsome information about the state of security at many of these consulates has prevented Global Affairs Canada from being able to prioritize where upgrades needed to happen, leaving staff vulnerable abroad.

“The Department had identified security deficiencies that needed immediate attention at many of its missions. Many of these deficiencies were significant. Several had been identified years ago, yet not all of the recommended measures to address them were in place.

There are currently 175 diplomatic and consular missions operated by Global Affairs, in 110 countries. These missions employ more than 7,800 people, a quarter of which are Canadian, the others being foreign nationals hired locally. In terms of physical assets, the federal government owns or leases 2,229 properties throughout the world, with a combined replacement cost of $3 billion.

Citing past security incidents that have occurred in the last decade—such as the 2016 suicide bomber who attacked a convoy of embassy security guards on their way to the Canadian embassy in Kabul, killing 16 people—and the more broader ongoing threat of terrorist attacks and armed conflict, the report emphasizes that the environment in which Canadians face when a part of these missions is “evolving and dynamic.”

The audit’s key findings:

Select missions had “significant” security vulnerabilities;

In some places the security assessments were either outdated, incomplete, or non-existent;

Major physical security projects were considerably delayed, mainly because of poor planning; and

A number of staff working in dangerous places had not taken mandatory safety training.

Information technology and operational security was not examined as part of this audit.

The report criticized the department’s ability to plan and oversee the necessary physical security updates, as well as how it prioritizes and allots funding for these upgrades. The auditor general is recommending Global Affairs develop better physical security standards for its missions and make sure that threat assessments are updated to reflect the current local risk.

Among the measures that are needed: video surveillance, X-ray scanners, alarms, and vehicle barriers at building entrances.

In 2017, the department received $1.8 billion over 10 years meant to improve the security of its missions, “to ensure that the government is fulfilling its duty-of-care obligation.”

Responding to the findings, Global Affairs Canada agreed with the auditors’ assessment and says it is enacting new measures to improve the situation with targeted end-dates between December of this year, and December 2020.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will be responding to the audit’s findings later today at a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa.

More to come