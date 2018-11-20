OTTAWA – Federal inmates are facing a growing backlog to be released into community supervision, and when they are let out, are often not getting the attention needed from their parole officers, a new audit has found.

A probe into whether Correctional Service Canada has adequately supervised offenders in the community found that the federal agency did not give parole officers the information they need to assist released inmates, for example, often releasing offenders without a health card.

As well, parole officers sometimes didn’t follow the standards required when it comes to monitoring these offenders’ compliance with the conditions of their release, and are meeting with them less frequently or for shorter periods of time than prescribed.

As part of the fall 2018 reports, Auditor General Michael Ferguson’s office examined the case management files of 50 offenders in the first year after the inmates were released from jail. An offender is most likely to breach the conditions of parole, or reoffend, within the first year of release. The audit found that in nearly 40 per cent of these cases, “parole officers did not fully monitor offenders as required.”

In Canada, most criminals become eligible for release before their sentence is up, and are allowed to serve a portion of their time under community supervision, sometimes in supervised housing.

The audit found that the number of offenders released into community supervision has grown, up 17 per cent since 2013-14. As of April 2018, 9,100 criminals—almost 40 per cent of all federal offenders—were under community supervision.

The audit’s key findings include:

Corrections has reached capacity for how many offenders it can house in the community with no long-term plan to address this issue;

It could take more than two years from the time a community living location is found to when the offender can be placed there; and

Once released into community supervision, the federal corrections agency is not adequately facilitating offenders’ access to health care, contributing to an overall deficiency when it comes to supporting offenders’ return to society.

The report expressed concern with the delay in placing offenders into community housing, and the lack of regular assessment of offenders’ progress as public safety risks.

“Research indicates that when offenders spend more time in the community under supervision, and are located close to positive support structures, such as family and employment, they have a better chance of a successful return to society,” the report said.

Correctional Service Canada says it agrees with the audit’s findings and has committed to establish a long-term plan for managing community accommodation, among other steps to improve the monitoring of inmates and co-ordination with parole officers.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will be responding to the findings later today at a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa.