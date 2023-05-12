Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source

Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.

A government source confirmed to CTV News that Zhao officially left the country on Friday. Zhao is accused of targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong's family in China.

Chong himself has been critical of China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

Calls to expel Zhao began last week after the Globe and Mail reported that the CSIS had information that the Chinese government was looking at ways to intimidate Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong in 2021.

On Monday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced that Canada had declared the Toronto-based diplomat as "persona non grata."

In a tit-for-tat move, China on Tuesday announced it would be expelling Canadian Shanghai consul Jennifer Lynn Lalonde.

With files from The Canadian Press