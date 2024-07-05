World

    • 2 dead and 9 injured after truck strikes group celebrating July 4 in Manhattan park

    The Manhattan skyline (Alinute Silzeviciute/shutterstock.com) The Manhattan skyline (Alinute Silzeviciute/shutterstock.com)
    Share
    New York City -

    Two people were killed and nine others injured, four critically, when a pickup truck drove into a group celebrating the Fourth of July holiday in New York City, authorities said.

    A Ford F-150 came down a street “at a high rate of speed” shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday. The truck went through an intersection and past a stop sign, drove onto the sidewalk and into Corlears Hook Park on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, New York Police Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said during a news conference.

    Two victims were confirmed dead at the scene, Maddrey said.

    The injured included four people who were in critical condition, three who were seriously injured and two with minor injuries, New York City Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Meyers said.

    The first fire department crew to arrive at the scene found the pickup truck on top of four of the victims and firefighters worked to quickly extricate them before emergency medical personnel began treatment, Meyers said.

    Investigators do not believe the crash was an act of terrorism, Maddrey and New York Mayor Eric Adams said in the news briefing at the scene.

    Authorities were testing the driver for possible alcohol use, which was believed to be a factor in the crash, Maddrey said.

    Police were not immediately able to verify the ages of the victims, Maddrey said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News