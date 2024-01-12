Politics

    • Canadians receiving first carbon tax rebate of 2024, here's when

    Canadians in select provinces will receive the first rebate of the year from the federal government's carbon pricing rebate program, known as the Climate Action Incentive payment.

    People living in provinces where the federal carbon tax is applied will receive a rebate through direct deposit or by cheque starting on Monday, so long as they have filed their income tax and benefit returns.

    Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I and Newfoundland and Labrador residents will receive rebates depending on the size of the household.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, a family of four will receive payments up to:

    • $386 in Alberta
    • $264 in Manitoba
    • $184 in New Brunswick
    • $328 in Newfoundland and Labrador
    • $248 in Nova Scotia
    • $244 in Ontario
    • $240 in Prince Edward Island
    • $340 in Saskatchewan

    Payments are calculated based on the number of adults and children in the household with different amounts for the first and second adult, with the federal government stating that eight out of 10 households receive more money back in rebates than they pay as a result of the carbon tax.

    The federal Liberal's national price on pollution program and corresponding rebate system has been in effect since 2019. It applies a levy on greenhouse gas emissions, making it more expensive to burn fossil fuels, in an effort to encourage Canadians to change their habits.

    The rebates are given to Canadians every three months.

    In October, the federal government changed the program for rural Canadians increasing the top-up rate from 10 to 20 per cent of the baseline, due to the higher energy needs these residents face. This change is expected to roll out in April 2024.

    The carbon pricing program has received backlash from Canadians, half of whom, according to a Nanos Research Poll, don't believe the tax is effective at combatting climate change.

    Despite this, and an ongoing push from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to "axe the tax," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government have indicated they remain committed to this marquee climate policy.

    "Putting a price on pollution and returning the proceeds to eligible Canadians through rebates provides support for individuals and families while also maintaining an incentive to reduce emissions," Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault in a statement.

     

    With editing by CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello. 

