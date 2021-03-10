OTTAWA -- Compared to January, Canadians overall perceptions of the federal and provincial governments’ vaccine rollout strategies are improving, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by Nanos Research and commissioned by CTV News, asked more than 1,000 Canadians between Feb. 28 and March 4 to rate the job of both entities on a scale of zero to 10, where the former is considered "a very poor job" and the latter is deemed a "very good job."

Canadians ranked the job of their provincial governments at 6.4, up from a score of 5.5 in January. At the national level, Canadians’ impressions climbed from 4.7 in January to 5.7 a month later.

Notably, this survey was conducted immediately following Health Canada’s approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Feb. 26 and prior to the regulatory body’s approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 5.

Quebec residents recorded their provincial government’s performance most favourably at 8; followed by Atlantic Canada at 7.3; B.C. at 7; the Prairies at 5.7; and Ontario at 5.4.

"Canadians rate the job their provincial government (mean score of 6.4 out of 10) is doing with the vaccine rollout higher than they do the Government of Canada (mean score of 5.7 out of 10)," reads the survey.

GETTING VACCINATED

The number of Canadians who report they will definitely receive the COVID-19 vaccine is also on the rise. Seventy-one per cent of Canadians say they will get the shot when it’s made available to them, up from 68 per cent in December, 2020. Meanwhile, the percentage of Canadians who say they will definitely not take it, has gone up by one per cent, now hovering at 6 per cent.

"Canadians from Ontario (75 per cent) and B.C. (74 per cent) are more likely to say they will definitely take the vaccine when it is available compared to residents from the Prairies (65 per cent) and the Atlantic provinces (66 per cent)," reads the survey.

To that end, older Canadians are more likely to say that they will definitely take the shot and perceive the shot as safe. Ninety-one percent of those aged 55 and older say the vaccines are safe or somewhat safe, while 84.9 per cent of those aged 35 to 54 feel the same, and 77.1 per cent of those aged 18 to 34 agree.

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land-and cell-lines) hybrid telephone and an online random survey of 1,016 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between Feb. 28 to March 4, 2021 as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land-and cell-lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada.

The margin of error for this survey is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research.

Note: Charts may not add up to 100 due to rounding.