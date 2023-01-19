Canada repatriating 6 women and their children currently detained in Syria: sources

Global Affairs has agreed to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children currently detained in prison camps in northeast Syria, according to Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer representing them in a federal court case.

Most of the Canadians have been detained since the fall of the Islamic State in 2019. Greenspon had argued that their detention is a breach of their constitutional rights.

Greenspon says the repatriation agreement does not include four men who are also applicants in the case.

