OTTAWA – The federal government has announced that it intends to proceed with a plan to issue pardons to Canadians who have past simple possession charges, though it could be some time before those pardons are granted.

The Liberals intend to table additional legislation to "make things fairer" and remove the "stigma" of criminal records for those who have served their sentence, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced at a joint press conference with the main ministers involved on the cannabis file in Ottawa.

The legislation will be brought forward before the end of 2018, and then it still needs to wind its way through Parliament and become law, before the pardons of criminal records can be issued.

These pardons will be available to any Canadians who have criminal records for cases of possession of 30 grams or less, aligning with the new recreational legalized cannabis regime came into force at midnight.

Once the sentence has been served, those eligible for the pardons will have access to an application immediately, with no waiting period or fee to apply. Goodale said the government’s aim is to expedite the process as much as possible, though it will take time given the many jurisdictions that will have to be involved.

Goodale said he’s hopeful for cooperation from the opposition parties in passing the legislation, but faced questions over why the federal government was not ready to table this bill today.

"It's a process," said Goodale. "As a general principle, removing the stigma of a criminal record for people who have served their sentence and then have shown themselves to be law-abiding citizens enhances public safety for all Canadians."

He said more details and information will be available in the weeks ahead.

NDP MP Murray Rankin tabled a private member’s bill earlier this month that pushed for the expungement of records of anyone who carries a criminal record for past minor, non-violent pot possession conviction; which is different than the pardon approach the government is taking.

An expungement would destroy or remove any record of a conviction, while a pardon is a forgiveness for a past conviction that seals the record but does not erase it, and can still pose issues at the border.

By his estimate there are hundreds of thousands of Canadians who carry personal possession charges for marijuana.

At the press conference, Goodale, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Border Security and Organized Crime Minister Bill Blair spoke with reporters about the process leading up to today, and what needs to happen going forward, as legalization rolls out across Canada.

"Today the government has delivered on our promise," Blair said.

Today it is legal for adults in Canada to legally possess, grow, and use small amounts of recreational cannabis.

"There is no question that the world is watching Canada," said Wilson-Raybould.

Just ahead of the ministers' media availability, the Conservative critics spoke about the major social policy change from the House of Commons foyer. Health critic Marilyn Gladu called it an "important milestone," but criticized the rollout and the impact on Canadians’ safety before it’s even been legal for 12 hours.

This day comes four months after Parliament passed Bill C-45 and Bill C-45, the government legislation that set up the new legalized regime and corresponding impaired driving law.

It was on June 20 that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that marijuana would be legal in Canada come Oct. 17. At the time he said legalization will be a process and not "a single-day event."