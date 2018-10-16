OTTAWA – The federal government will announce on Wednesday morning that it intends to proceed with granting pardons to Canadians who have past simple possession charges.

Sources have confirmed to CTV News that the government intends to issue pardons, and not record expungements or amnesty, for cases of possession of 30 grams or less, as that will be legal as the new recreational legalization regime comes into force at midnight tonight.

At a joint press conference at 9:15 a.m. in Ottawa Wednesday, the main ministers involved on the cannabis file -- Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, and Border Security and Organized Crime Minister Bill Blair -- will speak with reporters about the way forward on this in broad terms, and about other issues as legalization rolls out across Canada.

The pardons won't be granted immediately, but ministers are expected to outline options that could be used to facilitate the pardon process, and potential ways to expedite the process.

Asked about pardons on the Hill earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "we're going to be working on that as I’ve said, as soon as the day of legalization comes into force."

NDP MP Murray Rankin tabled a private member’s bill earlier this month that pushed for the expungement of records of anyone who carries a criminal record for past minor, non-violent pot possession convictions. By his estimate there are hundreds of thousands of Canadians that carry personal possession charges for marijuana.