ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Venue change for inauguration means Alberta premier will miss in-person ceremony

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks with reporters before a meeting in Halifax, Monday, July 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.