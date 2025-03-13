ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. gender backlash hitting UN agencies, Canadian ambassador Bob Rae says

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada is mobilizing to advance gender equity and feminism in global forums as the Trump administration attempts to roll back diversity programming at the United Nations. Canada's ambassador to the United Nations Bob Rae is seen in Montreal on Saturday, March 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















