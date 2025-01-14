ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Trudeau to convene ministers on Trump’s inauguration day

By Reuters

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media after a meeting with the President and CEO of The National Association of Manufacturers Jay Timmons in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.