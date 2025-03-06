ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Trudeau says call with Trump was 'colourful' and he wants tariffs lifted entirely

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.