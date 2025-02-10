ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Trump’s invasion threats violate international law: Canadian ambassador

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

PM Trudeau is in Europe to shore-up relationships with other allies in light of Trump’s threats, and at a time when Canadians thought they had a 30 day reprieve


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.