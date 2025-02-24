ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Trudeau in Kyiv pledges army vehicles, seized Russian cash on anniversary of invasion

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at a train station on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.