‘The economy is the biggest issue’: Joly says she asked to be moved out of foreign affairs

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

PM Mark Carney's new cabinet is made up of 28 portfolios chosen with U.S. President Donald Trump's threats against Canada in mind. Judy Trinh explains.


















