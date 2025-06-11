ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Michael Sabia, veteran of public and private sectors, to head Carney’s Privy Council

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Michael Sabia will serve as clerk of the Privy Council starting July 7, 2025. Sabia, at the time deputy finance minister, is pictured responding to a question as he testifies at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.