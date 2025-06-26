ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Ottawa eyeing Ukrainian partnership, EU loans for defence equipment, minister says

By The Canadian Press

Published

Minister of National Defence David McGuinty takes part in a signing ceremony at the Canada-EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Monday, June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Climate & Environment
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.