Politics

‘One last thing’: Trudeau posts message to Canadians on final day as prime minister

By Rachel Aiello

Published

Justin Trudeau praises Canadians in a post to social media captioned ‘Hey Canada, one last thing’, on his final day in office as prime minister.


















