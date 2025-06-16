ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Mark Carney to meet Donald Trump today at G7 summit in Alberta amid ‘sensitive’ talks

By The Canadian Press

Published

Playing null of undefined
‘Volatile time’ for world leaders to come together: Peter Mackay

‘Volatile time’ for world leaders to come together: Peter Mackay

CTV National News: World leaders in Canada for G7 Summit

CTV National News: World leaders in Canada for G7 Summit

CTV National News: Protesters fill the streets of Calgary

CTV National News: Protesters fill the streets of Calgary

Banff ready to gain some visitors, worldwide exposure from G7

Banff ready to gain some visitors, worldwide exposure from G7



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.