ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Mark Carney says Canada to match vehicle tariffs in response to Trump levies

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

PM Carney announces a 25 per cent tariff on all U.S. vehicles not compliant with CUSMA, and every dollar raised will go directly to auto workers and businesses.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.