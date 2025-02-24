ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Joly believes Trump will come ‘on board’ to guarantee Ukraine’s security

By Stephanie Ha

Published

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly speaks about the need for security guarantees for Ukraine to be included in any peace agreement with Russia.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.