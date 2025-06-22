ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘He helped this country navigate some of its most challenging times’: Former cabinet minister John McCallum dead at 75

By Charlie Buckley

Published

Canada's then-ambassador to China, John McCallum, arrives to brief members of the Foreign Affairs committee regarding China in Ottawa on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.