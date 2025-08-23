ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Federal government to table first budget under Carney in October: finance minister

By Stephanie Ha

Published

Federal Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne discusses the latest move in the ongoing trade war.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.