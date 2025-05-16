ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney travelling to Rome today, will be among world leaders at Pope’s inaugural mass

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney gestures toward his cabinet, not seen, as he prepares to speak to reporters following a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.