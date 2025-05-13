ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney to unveil new cabinet in swearing-in ceremony. Follow for live updates.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addresses supporters at Liberal campaign headquarters in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.