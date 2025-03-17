ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney looks to double down on key European partnerships, calling Canada a ‘strong partner’

By Mike Le Couteur

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV News in Paris: Mike Le Couteur reports

CTV News in Paris: Mike Le Couteur reports

CTV National News: Canada's 24th prime minister officially sworn in

CTV National News: Canada's 24th prime minister officially sworn in

CTV National News: What to make of Mark Carney's cabinet picks

CTV National News: What to make of Mark Carney's cabinet picks

'I would hope to see an election called very soon': Alta. Premier Smith on new PM

'I would hope to see an election called very soon': Alta. Premier Smith on new PM

‘The same Liberal gang’: Poilievre reacts to PM Carney's new cabinet

‘The same Liberal gang’: Poilievre reacts to PM Carney's new cabinet

Election outcome will be based on who can best manage Canada-U.S. file: Reid

Election outcome will be based on who can best manage Canada-U.S. file: Reid



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.