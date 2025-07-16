ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney heads to Hamilton to meet steelworkers as U.S. trade talks continue

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.