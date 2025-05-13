ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney cabinet sworn in, includes two dozen new faces, several Trudeau-era ministers

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
LIVE: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference

LIVE: Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference

CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE

Chrystia Freeland sworn in as minister of transport and internal trade

Chrystia Freeland sworn in as minister of transport and internal trade

Former broadcaster Evan Solomon sworn in as cabinet minister

Former broadcaster Evan Solomon sworn in as cabinet minister

‘We’re going to get out of it alright’: Former PM Chretien on Trump

‘We’re going to get out of it alright’: Former PM Chretien on Trump



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.