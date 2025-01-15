ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada highlights new helicopters, border measures amid Trump concerns

By Judy Trinh

Published

Federal officials highlight important measures introduced to improve and strengthen Canada's border security and immigration system.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.