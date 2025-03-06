ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada moving ahead with toxic label for ‘forever chemicals,’ linked to cancer, hormone disruptions, liver disease

By The Canadian Press

Published

Vials containing PFAS samples sit in a tray at a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lab in Cincinnati, April 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Joshua A. Bickel


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.