ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Alberta MP resigns seat so Poilievre can run in Alberta byelection

By The Canadian Press

Published

Conservative MP for Battle River-Crowfoot Damien Kurek rises in the House of Commons on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.