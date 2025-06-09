ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa’s Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign off

By Katie Griffin

Published

Playing null of undefined
Joel Haslam signs off after 39 years

Joel Haslam signs off after 39 years

Leanne and Joel retiring from CTV Ottawa

Leanne and Joel retiring from CTV Ottawa

Leanne Cusack's remarkable career

Leanne Cusack's remarkable career

Leanne and Joel say goodbye

Leanne and Joel say goodbye

Career reflections with Joel Haslam

Career reflections with Joel Haslam



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.