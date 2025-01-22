ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Ottawa Rapid goalkeeper combines PhD studies with Northern Super League career

By The Canadian Press

Published

This undated handout photo shows goalkeeper Mollie Eriksson in action with North Mississauga SC of League1 Ontario. The former Swedish youth international has signed with Ottawa Rapid FC of the Northern Super League. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ottawa Rapid FC-Martin Bayzl **MANDATORY CREDIT**


















