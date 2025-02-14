ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa police seek suspects in pellet gun drive-by that damaged windows in Centrepointe and Barrhaven

By Ted Raymond

A silver vehicle described by Ottawa police as a Honda CRV is seen in two pictures, side by side. In one picture, an individual wearing dark clothing can be seen standing next to the vehicle.
Ottawa police are looking to identify the driver of this vehicle after a string of shootings with a pellet gun or a slingshot damaged several windows between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2025 in the Centrepointe and Barrhaven areas. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)