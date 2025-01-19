ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Ottawa braces for ‘very’ cold temperatures starting Sunday evening

By Toula Mazloum

Published

A person walks on the road in the Little Italy neighbourhood of Ottawa following a snow storm on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.