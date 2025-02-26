ADVERTISEMENT

Provincial Election

Battle for Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay ridings puts northern issues in spotlight

By Maan Alhmidi and The Canadian Press

Published

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford made a campaign stop at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on February 23, 2025. There Ford announce that a re-elected PC government would invest $500 million to have our critical minerals processed in Ontario, by Ontario workers. The message meant to reassure workers at the steel plant of job security in light of the U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum set to start next month. Ford is picture here shaking hands with an Algoma Steel worker. (Doug Ford/X)


















