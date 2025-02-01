ADVERTISEMENT

Unwanted person call leads to seizure of $32K of suspected fentanyl in northern Ont.

By Dan Bertrand

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call about an unwanted person at a residence in Moosonee, Ont. on January 28, 2025. The resulting investigation led to the seizure of approximately 80 grams of suspected fentanyl. (Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)