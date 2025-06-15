ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Sudburians did you feel the ground move Wednesday morning?

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Greater Sudbury feels the ground shake Earthquakes Canada and Vale Ltd. in Sudbury confirm a 3.1 magnitude seismic event occurred at Garson Mine just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.


















