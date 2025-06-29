ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Public health reports measles exposure at northern Ontario dollar store

By Dan Bertrand

Published

Playing null of undefined
CTV National News: How the measles are spreading across Canada

CTV National News: How the measles are spreading across Canada

CTV National News: Why summer may present a higher risk for the spread of measles

CTV National News: Why summer may present a higher risk for the spread of measles

CTV National News: Summer camps takes precautions against measles

CTV National News: Summer camps takes precautions against measles

Measles outbreaks boost support for mandatory children vaccines

Measles outbreaks boost support for mandatory children vaccines

Health unit warns of new measles exposure

Health unit warns of new measles exposure

Measles vaccine is 'extraordinarily effective' in preventing infection: Dr. Bogoch

Measles vaccine is 'extraordinarily effective' in preventing infection: Dr. Bogoch

More public measles exposures in the Sault area

More public measles exposures in the Sault area

New measles exposure in Algoma area

New measles exposure in Algoma area

Algoma Public Health reports new measles case

Algoma Public Health reports new measles case

Measles returns to northern Ontario as Canada sees rising cases

Measles returns to northern Ontario as Canada sees rising cases

First case of the measles in the north in 30 years

First case of the measles in the north in 30 years