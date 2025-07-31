ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Parry Sound ‘incident’ under investigation, one person in custody

By Dan Bertrand

Published

An increased police presence in Parry Sound was announced by Ontario Provincial Police on July 31, 2025, as authorities were investigating an incident potentially involving an armed individual. The Ontario Provincial Police crest with a police cruiser's lights flashing red and blue behind it is shown in this image. (File photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)