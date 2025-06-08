ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Overweight vintage plane crashes after stall in Red Lake; one killed: report

By Dan Bertrand

Published

A De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver floatplane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Chukuni River on June 16, 2024. The plane crashed from about 80-feet above the water nose-down into the shoreline at 6:55 a.m. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada)